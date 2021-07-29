DULUTH (CBS46)—“As I began searching Justin, he stated in Spanish, it was me, I need some extra cash.”
That’s what a Duluth police officer wrote in his police report after he arrested a trio in connection to catalytic converter thefts.
It started at the Woodmere Trace apartment complex in the 3500 block of Pleasant Hill Road.
A Duluth police officer said he was dispatched to a “theft call in progress” at the complex on July 23, just before 2 a.m.
The caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that the alleged thieves left in a white BMW SUV.
When headed to the call, an alert Duluth officer spotted the white BMW.
The officer then activated his patrol lights and conducted a “a felony traffic stop”.
Police experts say felony traffic stops are a dangerous part of a police officer’s job.
At this traffic stop, it was three people in the vehicle, 2 a.m., and the officer was by himself.
“As the [BMW] came to a stop, I drew my weapon and ordered all the occupants to place theirs hand out the windows,” the officer wrote.
Moments later, a sigh of relief for the cop—another officer arrived at the scene to provide backup.
The officers then ordered all three suspects out of the BMW.
The suspects were handcuffed and placed to the rear of the patrol car.
Now the investigation begins.
Another officer noted he saw a “red cordless saw machine” in plain view on the back passenger seat.
The officer opened the BMW’s trunk and reportedly found two catalytic converters that appeared to be sawed off, police said.
Officers confirmed the suspect’s identities: David Lopez, Justin Feliciano-Onofren, and Kimberly Joya.
The officer reportedly asked Lopez why they were at the apartment complex, and Lopex allegedly gave the lawman three different reasons.
According to police, Lopez initially said he and Feliciano-Onofren went to the complex to help Joya move out. Next, Lopez reportedly told the officer, “they came to look at the apartment because Kimberly was looking for a place to live.” The Duluth officer said Lopez’s final story was, Feliciano-Onofren “had to pee, so [we] stopped in the apartment complex so he could go.” This took place just before 2 a.m., police said.
After listening to Lopez, the officer reportedly told him that a resident saw them in the complex tampering with another vehicle.
Then, the unexpected happened.
The officer said in his police report, [Lopez] began speaking to [Feliciano-Onofren ]in Spanish stating, what did you do when you got off the vehicle; you know I can't go to jail; I have a business to run; if you did something, go ahead and tell him."
The office reported Feliciano-Onofren did not reply.
The investigation then took another turn. Police said a witness confirmed the trio were the people in the complex tampering with vehicles.
All three were then placed under arrest.
The case didn’t end there; police said Feliciano-Onofren said the unthinkable while he was in the process of getting arrested.
“As I began to start searching Justin, he stated in Spanish, it was me I needed some extra cash; I took the items inside the car. I then asked if he was referring to the catalytic converters and he stated yes," according to police.
The trio was booked into Gwinnett County jail on various theft charges.
