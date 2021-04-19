A Sandy Springs Officer was attempting to pull over a speeding driver on GA 400 South near the I-285 interchange on Sunday around 9:30 p.m.
According to a police spokesperson, the speeding car made an abrupt lane change across all lanes and the officer lost control of his vehicle and crashed.
The Officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, say police.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
