DULUTH, Ga., (CBS46) -- A Duluth Police Officer is recovering at a local hospital after being involved in a hit and run accident Saturday.
Just after 4:00 a.m., the officer was traveling northbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in his patrol vehicle. As he was traveling through the intersection with Abbotts Bridge Road on a green light, he was struck by a Ram 3500 traveling east.
The other driver, 30-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez of Americus, GA, got out of his truck and fled the scene.
The Duluth Police Officer suffered from significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The Gwinnett Police K9 and Aviation Units attempted to locate the suspect.
Another Duluth Police Officer located Gutierrez nearby and arrested him.
Gutierrez was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, Serious Injury by Vehicle, Hit and Run, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Valid License Required, and Seatbelt Required.
