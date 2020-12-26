A Jonesboro man may soon be behind bars after being arrested in connection to a sexual assault on Christmas Eve.
Clayton County Police say an officer was driving to Henry County Jail when he noticed a partially clothed woman near a ditch. The officer pulled over, made contact with the woman, and discovered she had been sexually assaulted.
The woman then pointed the officer to a residence where the alleged incident occurred. The officer approached the home and the suspect was quickly detained.
The suspect is now in the custody Clayton County Police.
