ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mansell Road between GA-400 and Davis Drive is closed in both directions due to an ongoing Alpharetta Police investigation.
Just after 8 p.m. police say an officer made a traffic stop. At some point during a conversation with the driver, the officer was caught by the vehicle as the driver left the scene. The officer was dragged until being able to disengage with the vehicle.
A back-up officer called for help while rendering assistance to the injured colleague. The driver realizing what happened pulled out a gun and took his own life.
The officer was transported to an area hospital.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the case.
