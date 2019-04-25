RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) A Clayton County Police officer had to be extracted from his cruiser following a crash in Riverdale.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Garden Walk Boulevard near Upper Riverdale Road.
Clayton County Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved failed to stop at a yield sign and crashed into the cruiser.
Both drivers were injured but both are in stable condition.

