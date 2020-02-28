RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) A funeral will be held Friday for an Atlanta police officer fatally shot earlier this month.
Stanley Lawrence, 58, was fatally shot at his home on Oak Valley Drive in Riverdale during the early morning hours on February 19. Police say his wife, 49-year-old Tammare Lawrence, pulled the trigger.
Officers were called to the couple’s Riverdale house and found Tammare next to the front door, crying on her knees. Documents state she was in a sleeveless shirt and underwear, holding a robe. Police said she pointed them toward the living room, where Stanley was laying on his back, covered in blood. An incident report states he had an apparent gunshot wound to the face. There was a gun laying nearby on a coffee table.
Stanley was a veteran Atlanta police officer who was most recently working with the Atlanta Police Department’s athletic league serving as a mentor for kids.
His funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.