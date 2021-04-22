ATLANTA (CBS46) - Appearing before Atlanta’s Civil Service Board Thursday afternoon, former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe asked to be reinstated on the police force.
Rolfe pleaded the 5th Amendment to any question regarding the June 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy’s where Brooks was found parked and sleeping in his car in the drive through line, suspected of DUI.
Rolfe’s attorney Lance LoRusso argued the city did not give the former officer due process or appropriate time to respond to disciplinary action when he was fired and later charged with felony murder. Rolfe has also sued the city over his termination.
“He was not given an opportunity to respond, and the city violated ordinance after ordinance,” LoRusso argued on the virtual hearing. “We are asking you to reinstate him, provide his back pay, restore him to his full duty.”
The city’s counsel says Brooks violated code by using unnecessary force during the DUI investigation and defends their procedure for the termination.
“This board today can still make the choice to be on the right side of history: holding police officers accountable for killing someone,” said the attorney for the City of Atlanta Allegra Lawrence-Hardy. “That accountability can and should start with upholding a police officer’s dismissal from the police force when he uses an unnecessary and unreasonable level of force.”
Taking the virtual stand, Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Todd Coyt was asked what he would have done differently.
“I believe that I would have tried to walk Mr. Brooks back to the vehicle, closer to the vehicle so if he did try to run or fight, I would have been able to use the car as some type of barrier. I could have pushed him into the car instead of being in a wide open parking lot,” Coyt explained. He added he thinks the officers “acted accordingly” and that they were “trying to show compassion” and “were not overly aggressive.”
Lawrence-Hardy maintains that the city believes Rolfe’s shooting Brooks “was unnecessary and inconsistent with his training as well as with good judgment.”
LoRusso compared Rolfe’s termination process with that of previously terminated Officers Gardner and Streeter who were terminated and charged after tasing a college couple over the summer.
“These are the exact same allegations we saw with Gardner and Streeter. We saw no opportunity to respond to the allegations,” Rolfe’s attorney exclaimed, asking the board to reinstate Rofle as they did with the previous two officers.
The civil service board will deliberate and make a decision within 15 days.
Officer Devin Brosnan who was also involved in the altercation with Brooks has been suspended without pay since last summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.