Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An officer was injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Gainesville Monday morning.
The shooting happened at Lanier Dermatology on Enota Drive in Gainesville.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the man was carrying a gun. Shots were fired and the suspect was struck.
He was taken to Northeast Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
An officer was also injured during the incident but not from gunfire. He was taken to the hospital for observation but is expected to be okay.
The GBI is investigating the shooting.
