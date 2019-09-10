ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer’s patrol vehicle was heavily damaged during an accident late Tuesday evening in southwest Atlanta.
The accident happened on University Avenue near the I-75-85 ramp when a driver failed to yield while turning left and struck the officer’s vehicle.
Officials say the officer and the driver suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and both were transported to Grady Hospital.
Upon further investigation, it appears that driver #1 was at fault for the accident, according to authorities. The driver was taken into custody and was cited.
