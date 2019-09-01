ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An officer-involved multi-vehicle crash temporarily shut down all northbound lanes on I-75 at Langford Parkway Sunday evening.
The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to Grady Hospital “conscious and breathing,” according to an incident report.
The at-fault driver was arrested at the scene.
