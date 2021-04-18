The GBI tweeted that they are responding to an OIS in Newnan at the request of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon.
Police said, shortly after midnight on Sunday, a car theft was reported at the Racetrac gas station on Amlajack Blvd.
After a brief chase, the stolen car came to a stop near the 48 north mile marker when the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods near the interstate.
The K9 unit was called to the scene and to search the area. The suspect was not found.
The victim of the theft was able to identify the offender as Mario Clarke and warrants were taken out for his arrest.
Police continued to check the area where Clarke was last seen and eventually made visual contact with him around noon.
Clarke ran away again.
Deputies and K9 tracked the area and eventually pulled up on Mr. Clark in the area of the soccer fields on International Park.
When the Deputy exited his patrol car, Clark fired at the deputy, striking his vehicle. The Deputy returned fire, striking Clark.
Clark was flown to Grady Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The GBI has been called in to investigate this incident.
