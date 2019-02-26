ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta, Tuesday.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the areas of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Whitehouse Drive.
The #GBI has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting at the request of @Atlanta_Police. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/3zLE2DYZTR— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) February 26, 2019
A spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said a police pursuit started in East Point and made its way to southwest Atlanta. The pursuit ended on the side of Washington High School at Joseph Lowery Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
CBS46 has learned no officers have been shot.
We will have more details at CBS46.com and CBS46 at 4 p.m. as soon as more information is made available.
