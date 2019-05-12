STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Stone Mountain involving a burglary suspect wielding a stolen weapon.
Police say Mark Freeman, 53, broke into a home on West Mountain Road in Stone Mountain a little after 9 Sunday morning. The residents woke up to find the suspect in their home. When they confronted him, he left, taking a shotgun with him.
Stone Mountain Police spotted Freeman walking in the area with the gun and called DeKalb County Police to assist.
Officers tried to stop Freeman when he attempted to enter a business at 6201 East Ponce de Leon Ave. Freeman did not follow commands to drop the shotgun.
According to the GBI, a DeKalb County officer fired his gun, hitting Freeman.
Freeman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
No officers were hurt.
