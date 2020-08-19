Walker County OIS

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Walker County.

According to the Walker County Sheriff, at 10:27 a.m. a woman called reporting a physical domestic dispute in progress. A short time later, deputies arrived on the scene and approached the home. As they were approaching the home, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm at three officers.

They returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment. 

This is the 61st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, according to GBI public information officer, Nelly Miles. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 

