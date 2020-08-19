WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Walker County.
According to the Walker County Sheriff, at 10:27 a.m. a woman called reporting a physical domestic dispute in progress. A short time later, deputies arrived on the scene and approached the home. As they were approaching the home, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm at three officers.
They returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment.
This is the 61st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, according to GBI public information officer, Nelly Miles.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
The GBI has responded to an OIS in Walker County. Agents are headed to the scene. We will provide updates when information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/aXbUOBqwh6— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 19, 2020
This is the 61st OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020. https://t.co/qqoR1Bjqdg— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) August 19, 2020
