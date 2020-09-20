BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Brunswick Police Department with an officer-involved shooting investigation.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday on Grant Street in downtown Brunswick. Officers were in pursuit of a speeding vehicle when they encountered Charles Eric Moses Jr., 33, on foot. Police say Moses ran when he saw police, then fired numerous shots in the direction of an officer during a foot chase.
Officers returned fire striking Moses. He was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was pronounced dead. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
