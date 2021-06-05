GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man dead in Spalding County early Saturday morning.
The Clayton County Police were dispatched at around 1:05 A.M., to be on the lookout for a tan Lincoln Town Car being driven by an intoxicated driver that left the area of Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro.
A short time later, a CCPD officer saw the described vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver exited the vehicle and was later identified as Stephen Neil Weigand, age 29, of Griffin.
As the CCPD officer was on the traffic stop, dispatch notified officers that numerous other callers were reporting they were victims of a hit and run from Taps Bar and Grill describing this vehicle.
A short time later, the CCPD officer attempted to place handcuffs on Weigand but as the officer got a handcuff on Weigand’s right wrist, Weigand jerked away from the officer, hitting them in the face with the handcuffs and then pushing the officer before getting back in his vehicle and driving away from the scene.
At this time, two Lovejoy Police Department officers arrived as backup and began pursuing the vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard.
The pursuit continued south into Griffin.
Weigand attempted to turn onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41 when the two officers blocked the vehicle from turning, forcing Weigand to stop.
Weigand opened the driver’s door, began exiting the vehicle, and pointed a handgun at the officers, at which time the two Lovejoy police officers fired their weapons, striking Weigand multiple times, killing him.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Once the GBI completes their investigation, this case will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
This is the 37th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
