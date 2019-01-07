McDonough, GA (CBS46) CBS46 has learned that the GBI is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill on Highway 155 in McDonough.
Police say officers were responding to a fight when shots were fired. It's believed that two officers were involved in the shooting.
The officers were not injured.
No word on the suspect's condition.
Nelly Miles, spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a press released will be issued Monday morning with more information.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.