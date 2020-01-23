ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple police units were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northeast Atlanta. The first calls about the scene came in just before noon Thursday. Atlanta Police said the shooting involved the Georgia State Patrol.
From Chopper46, at least one person was put in handcuffs and then put on a gurney at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to investigate.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all digital platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
