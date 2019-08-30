MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Georgia/Tennessee border.
The GBI says the shooting happened in the Fannin County community of McCaysville.
Not many details are known about the shooting.
This is the 54th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
CBS46 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as new details are learned.
