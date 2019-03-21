Sandy Springs, GA (CBS46) Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs and a roadway is closed as a result.
Not many details are known about the shooting but Northwood Drive is currently shut down as officers investigate the scene.
It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
This is the 24th OIS investigation that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/DdsVC2lfG4— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) March 21, 2019
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
