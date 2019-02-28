Smyrna, GA (CBS46) Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near a Smyrna apartment complex.
The shooting happened on Village Parkway near Lake Park Drive.
Not many details are known about the shooting but Smyrna PD spokesperson Louis Defense says it involved one of the department's offices.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.