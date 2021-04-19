A police officer died after a major crash in Clayton County on Monday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and N. Main Street. Authorities identified the officer to be Armondo Mendoza.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
