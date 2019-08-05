ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Police officer was killed in a car accident overnight Monday.
Officer Jarvis Rushin died when his car went off the road and hit a tree. He was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
It happened around 3 Monday morning on Highway 92 in South Fulton.
Ofc Rushin began his career with the APD in 2013. He was 28 years old.
The South Fulton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the accident.
