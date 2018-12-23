Decatur, GA (CBS46) An officer and one other person were shot in an early Sunday morning SWAT situation at a DeKalb County townhome.
Police responding to a domestic call at the Austin Meadows Townhomes heard gunshots around 3:30 a.m. According to police, a male suspect was seen at the door of the residence while holding a gun to a female victim's head.
As a precaution, neighboring residents were evacuated and entry into the community was denied for others as backup arrived to the scene.
As more shots rang out SWAT gained entry to the home. Inside the female victim was located with a gunshot wound. While searching for the suspect, an officer fired his weapon.
At this time DeKalb County Police are working to determine if the injured officer was struck by his colleague's bullet. Both the officer and victim have been transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was also arrested at the scene.
