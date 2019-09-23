ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) A Savannah Police officer is being hailed as a hero after stepping up to help a mother in need.
According to a post by the Savannah Police Department, the officer pulled over the woman for not having a license plate and found her 1 year-old twins were not properly restrained.
The woman told the officer that her original vehicle had recently been stolen and she had just started a new job.
The officer, whose wife is expecting their own baby soon, then purchased two brand new car seats with his own money.
The woman was eternally grateful and the officer even made three new friends!
