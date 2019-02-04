Fairburn, GA (CBS46) Police are on the lookout for a man who ran over a metro Atlanta police officer early Monday morning. Fairburn Police tell CBS46 they were patrolling area hotels to prevent car break-ins Super Bowl weekend when one of their officers was injured.
Body cam footage shows the frantic moments when police tried to apprehend 33-year-old Taurean McShan.
“Obviously, there was something going on that he did not want the officers to discover. What that is exactly remains to be seen,” Chief Deputy Anthony Bazydlo said.
Fairburn Police became suspicious of McShan sleeping in a pick-up truck at the Holiday Inn Express on Highway 74 after noticing the smell of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle.
“I was told he does have priors both drugs and weapons charges, so that certainly helps to paint a picture of who we were dealing with last night,” Bazydlo said.
Seconds later, McShan drove off, running over officer Levar Sims in the abdomen. He then ditched the truck five miles up the road in Tyrone and hasn't been seen since. Officer Sims is recovering from surgery.
“He is awake, he’s up, the surgery was emergency this morning and I know they did have to repair some damage,” Bazydlo said.
“Oh my God. That is sad. I feel for the officer,” Hotel guest Ray Arguellez said.
Police said McShan is from Memphis, Tennessee and law enforcement in the region are on the lookout for him.
“We have reason to believe that he had ties to at least one room that was rented out by someone that was here last night. Whether he was with that person or associated with that person we are still trying to hash out the details there,” Bazydlo said.
WATCH: Police body cam of the incident
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
