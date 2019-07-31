DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An off-duty DeKalb County police officer helped save a toddler from choking.
It happened during an open house event at Woodland Elementary School, Tuesday night.
A mom says her two-year-old son, Charlie, was gasping for air and not breathing when OFC Darwin Jones jumped in. She says he took over chest compressions and back blows until he was able to dislodge a piece of candy from charlie's throat.
The family reunited with Jones and thanked him for his quick reactions, Wednesday. Modestly, Jones says he was just happy he could help.
"It was a sense of relief because I've never done chest compressions and back thrusts on a two year old before and to see him start breathing and moving around again- it was a sense of accomplishment," said Jones
