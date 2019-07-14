AUGUSTA, RICHMOND Co (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating the 43rd officer involved shooting of 2019, this one in Augusta.
Around 5 Sunday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called about shots fired in a residential part of town, near 12th and Maxwell Streets.
Deputy Ray Parker found 33-year-old Malik Williamson in the area. Williamson refused to follow commands from the deputy, turned, then pulled a knife from his waistband. At that point, Deputy Parker fired his weapon, hitting Williamson.
Williamson is being treated for his injuries at Augusta University Medical Center.
The GBI is investigating.
