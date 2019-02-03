ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- GBI is investigating after an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday morning.
Authorities tell CBS46 they were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the 600 block of Parkway Drive, on a report of a couple fighting.
When the officer entered the apartment he witnessed a woman attacking her husband with a knife. The man has already been stabbed and the woman was trying to stab him again.
The officer shot the woman in an attempt to stop the attack. She was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing and in stable condition. The officer was not injured.
