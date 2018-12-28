Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Henry County Police officer shot during a disturbance at a dental office in early December has passed away from his injuries.
Officer Michael Smith died around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta due to complications from injuries after being shot on December 6.
Officer Smith was injured in the shooting at the dental office on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
The Henry County Police Department says the suspect, 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly, went to the office and began disrupting the business. Employees called 911 and when officer Smith arrived, that's when the shooting occurred.
McNelly was later shot dead, while Officer Smith was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. He was rehabilitating at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
A GoFundMe page has been created to assist officer Smith's family. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.