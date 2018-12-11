GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A suspect was fatally shot in Gordan County after firing a gun and hitting an officer.
The incident occurred at East Line Street and Wall Street in the City of Calhoun.
According to authorities, the suspect shot the officer in his bulletproof vest, which deflected and hit him in the arm. Another officer on the scene returned fire and killed the suspect.
The officer has non-life threatening injuries.
This shooting is the 88th officer-involved shooting this year.
The GBI is investigating.
We will update this story with more details as they come into our newsroom.
