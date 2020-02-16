ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta police officer was taken to Grady Hospital Sunday evening with non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle, police said.
Just before 7:30 p.m. the officer was flagged down near the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Dr. NW in reference to a physical altercation between a man and woman. The officer attempted to intervene and got into a tussle with the man.
The man fled the scene on foot, running across the street. The officer followed and both the man and the officer were hit by a vehicle. The man continued to run but was quickly apprehended by officers.
Police said the driver of the car that hit the officer stayed on the scene and is cooperating. CBS46 News was first on the scene where we captured this video of the scene:
BREAKING NEWS: Here’s video of an @Atlanta_Police Officer being taken to the hospital after being hit by a mini van in NW Atlanta. Stay with @cbs46 as we are the only station on the scene pic.twitter.com/JRb5IMnuL8— Aiun Nettles (@godfamilytravel) February 17, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
