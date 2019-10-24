MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morrow police are searching for a third suspect in an incident that left an officer injured late Thursday.
The officer, Sergeant Quach, is in stable condition after suffering a compound fracture to his right arm, according to Morrow Police Chief James Callaway. Quach is scheduled to have surgery Friday morning.
The injury happened when the sergeant ran after the fleeing suspects. He fell, breaking his arm. He was taken to Southern Regional by EMS.
Shoniquea Locklin and Zora Locklin, two of three suspects, were arrested for theft at the Southlake Mall Macy’s. They are accused of stealing perfume worth thousands of dollars. Shoniquea and Zora face felony charges as well as charges in connection the officer’s injury.
