DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Dunwoody police officer is recovering and a suspect is behind bars after a wild ride.
It started like any normal traffic stop.
“The driver was operating a handheld device in violation of the Georgia hands-free law,” Sergeant Robert Parsons said.
Moments later everything changed. The driver puts the car in gear and takes off. Dunwoody Police Officer Nathan Daley jumped on the car and reaches inside to stop it. Instead, he winds up trapped and the driver speeds towards I-285.
“On the entrance ramp to 285 officer Daley's body struck another vehicle as Mr. Simpson passed vehicles that was stopped on the entrance ramp,” Parson explained.
Here’s where things became even more dangerous.
“Mr. Simpson swerved to the left striking a white van with officer Daley’s body in-between,” Parson told CBS46 News.
Officer Daley fell to the pavement in front of traffic. The driver, who police say is Derric Simpson, refused to stop. Moments later he crashes, then hops out the vehicle before being caught and arrested by Dunwoody police.
Simpson is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated battery.
