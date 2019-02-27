Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An Atlanta Police officer and a suspect are both okay after driving their vehicles over an embankment during an early morning chase in Atlanta.
Police say the officer was initiating a traffic stop on Piedmont Avenue when the suspect gave the officer a fake identification card.
The suspect began to drive away and an undercover police officer started to chase him. At some point, both the officer and suspect drove over an embankment near Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta.
The suspect was taken into custody moments later.
No injuries were sustained.
