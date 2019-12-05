DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Officer Yosef C. Raskin is recovering after being struck by a motorist while in his police cruiser on I-20 Thursday.
Raskin suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, rear-ended the officer at Candler Road. The driver complained of minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Police say charges are pending due to failure to maintain lane and the Georgia Move Over Law.
Georgia's Move Over Law mandates motorist move a lane away when they HERO, construction crews, or first responders working to keep roadways safe.
The investigation is ongoing.
