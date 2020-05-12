HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Hapeville Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers and several others were injured in a serious wreck on I-85 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
Officer Brandon Hickman was conducting a traffic stop on I-85 northbound at Sylvan Road. Hickman was on the right shoulder sitting in his patrol car when a passing motorist lost control of their vehicle, crossed three lanes of traffic, crashed into the back of the patrol car, then overturned.
The crash knocked the officer unconscious and passing motorists had to remove him from the patrol car. The extent of the Hickman's injuries is unknown at this time, but he was taken to Grady Hospital conscious and breathing on his own.
Two people in a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder were injured as well. The driver responsible for the crash refused medical attention and was able to walk away from the scene.
Officer Hickman has been employed with the Hapeville Police Department since December 2014.
