A fight that broke out at the Atlanta airport Tuesday ended with police deploying a stun gun on two people and several in custody.
The incident started when three people attempted to enter the TSA checkpoint on Tuesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police said. The group got into an argument with a TSA employee after one person could not furnish identification.
Witnesses said the group was disruptive and speaking disrespectfully to the TSA employee when a bystander spoke up about their behavior.
Police said that’s when at least two of the suspects attacked the bystander. Police arrived and deployed a stun gun to subdue two of the suspects. The third surrendered without force.
Videos posted to social media showed the fight and the moment the officer used the stun gun.
WARNING: Videos contain violence and inappropriate language.
Kobe Andrew Dorsey and Kaleb Kaleed Johnson, both 19, and a 17-year-old male were charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
No injuries were reported.
