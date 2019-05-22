ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Police Department has fired the officer who was caught on camera punching a woman in the face during a controversial arrest on May 1.
Sergeant James Hines arrested Maggie Thomas because he believed she had an arrest warrant. An APD spokesperson says the chief fired Hines after an investigation found he went too far.
Atlanta Police released the report of the arrest, which included allegations that Thomas not only resisted arrest, but also bit the officer.
It all started when Hines saw her sitting in her vehicle behind an apartment complex on Boulevard.
Hines approached Thomas to let her know her car was uninsured. He said Thomas was instantly agitated and asked him if his supervisor was white or black.
The report claims Thomas had a previous arrest warrant for failing to appear for a speeding ticket and Hines then called for backup. That's when the situation quickly escalated.
Thomas called 911 and allegedly began honking the horn to get people's attention and when Hines tried to handcuff her, he says she repeatedly resisted.
He eventually tased her but after getting the handcuffs on her, he says she bit his hand. Hines then punched Thomas in the face. The police report shows there was no evidence of the alleged bite.
Meanwhile, the city has dropped prior charges against Thomas.
