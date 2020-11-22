An Atlanta police officer is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
According to Atlanta police, the officer was working a traffic accident in the shoulder area of I-20 eastbound near Flat Shoals Road early Sunday morning.
Moments later, the officer was struck by a vehicle and the driver reportedly fled the scene.
Atlanta police said the driver was later arrested by DeKalb County police.
The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
