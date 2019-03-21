Sandy Springs, GA (CBS46) Police are investigating a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Sandy Springs and a roadway is closed as a result.
The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Northwood Drive.
CBS46's Rebekka Schramm reports the man allegedly approached officers with the kitchen knife and was fatally shot.
Police say the man has a history of mental illness.
Northwood Drive is currently shut down as officers investigate the scene.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
This is the 24th OIS investigation that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019. https://t.co/DdsVC2lfG4— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) March 21, 2019
