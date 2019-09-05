TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- September 5th was anything but routine for a LaGrange man who's wife and brother-in-law both lost their lives in fatal shootings.
It all began when the man called police to a residence in the 5000 block of Riverside Lane where he thought his wife had been shot. When officers arrived just before 3 p.m., they located his deceased wife who had in fact been shot multiple times.
The husband told police his wife was outside with her brother when the shooting occurred. He then said he saw his brother-in-law run into the woods toward West Point Lake with his three dogs. He was soon located at a boat dock "along with the three dogs who appeared to show no movement"
LaGrange deputies ordered the suspect, who was standing with a handgun, to show his hands, but he refused to comply. Instead, he discharged the gun and then pointed it towards the deputies and officers. With less than a split second to react, both deputies and officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect who fell off the dock and into the water.
An officer quickly sprung into action and pulled the suspect from the water, and began life-saving measures, but the suspect was already dead.
At this time the names of the deceased and officers have not been released.
The GBI will be assisting with the investigation. This is the 56th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate in 2019.
