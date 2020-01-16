COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Officers were forced to shoot a man suspected of murder who held police at bay at a home in Cobb County early Thursday morning.
The incident unfolded at a home on Chaseway Circle in Powder Springs.
Officers were serving a warrant when, at some point, they were forced to shoot the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the man or released information on the murder he's suspected of committing.
This is the 4th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting just off Chasebrook Dr in Powder Springs. There is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood. Chief Cox will address the media on scene. Media stage at Chasewind Ct. @wsbtv @cbs46 @11AliveNews @FOX5Atlanta @ajc @mdjonline pic.twitter.com/j7zSlmFnkM— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) January 16, 2020
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene.
