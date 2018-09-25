Officers responding to a domestic violence call in Gwinnett County were met by a suspect and his gun on Sept. 24.
Officers say they arrived at a residence on Alex Lane at 8 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident. The caller was later identified as suspect William Payton.
The 57-year-old exited the home with a gun in his possession prompting officers to fire their weapons. He was struck and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. It is unclear if he attempted to fire his weapon at officers, however, no one else was injured during the incident.
Warrants have been obtained in connection to the domestic violence call.
GBI will be conducting an independent investigation into the officer shooting.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.