Two Atlanta police officers who were fired for excessive force have had their terminations reversed, according to attorney Lance LoRusso.
Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter were fired after they pulled two college students out of a car and deployed a stun gun in June. The incident seen live on CBS46 happened when Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, were taken into custody after the 9 p.m. curfew went into effect on the second night of the protests. Young is a student at Morehouse College, and Pilgrim attends Spelman College.
Streeter and Gardner had 16 and 22 years experience, respectively, when they were fired for their role in the incident.
We are pleased to announce that @CityofAtlanta Civil Service Board issued a decision today reversing the @Atlanta_Police terminations of BOTH Gardner & Streeter!— Lance LoRusso (@bluelinelawyer) February 1, 2021
Young and Pilgrim were leaving the protest at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park in a car at the time. The CBS46 video shows officers opening the passenger side door, then smashing the driver's side window as they deployed stun guns on both occupants.
Pilgrim was detained and later released at the scene without charges. Young was initially charged with fleeing the scene and driving with an expired license, but the mayor later ordered those charges to be dropped.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
