CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)--Clayton County officers are praised for forming a human ladder to save a man’s life from a burning mobile home.
Flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. at a residence on Daniel Drive in the Deer Creek Mobile Home Park in Stockbridge on July 1. First responders arrived to find a man trapped in the burning mobile home.
After smashing a window, Officers Stone, Jackson, Stearley, Fisher, Holmes, and Porter formed a human ladder and used a bystander’s ladder to pull the man out from the flames.
The man, who has not been identified, suffered smoke inhalation. He was taken to Piedmont Hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to make a full recovery.
During the rescue, two officers suffered cuts to the hands and were treated at the scene.
Clayton County Police contribute the officers' quick thinking and reaction to saving the fire victim’s life.
