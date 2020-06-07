DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning. Shots rang out at an apartment complex at 260 Northern Avenue in the Avondale Estates area.
Officers told CBS46 News at the scene that the victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not known at the time.
Officers appeared to be looking for evidence around a breeze way which they blocked off.
Stay with CBS46.com for updates as more information is released.
