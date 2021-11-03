ATLANTA (CBS46) — The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting of Jamarion Robinson were booked and released on Nov. 3, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Robinson was shot 76 times by a U.S. Marshal's task force in 2016 while officers were trying to arrest him at his girlfriend's Eastpoint apartment.
The GBI turned its investigation over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, but the case has been delayed several times.
On Oct. 26, a grand jury returned an eight-count indictment Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force. The two men are being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
