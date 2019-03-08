ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)- Several officers who have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting have been identified.
Officers involved in an incident on West Lake Drive involving an individual who was believed to be armed with a weapon are: Officer C.J. Bidinger, Officer First Class William Greenlow, Officer Claude Johnson, Corporal Alex Leder, Sergeant Jon Mcllvaine, Officer Joshua Santos and Officer Roger Williams.
ACCPD officers encountered an adult male, later identified as 34-year-old Thomas Wayne Swinford, who brandished what is believed to be a firearm in a threatening manner. Officers issued verbal commands for the individual to drop the firearm.
The individual disregarded the officers’ command and charged the officers with the firearm in his hand pointed in the officer’s direction. Multiple officers discharged their firearms.
After the shooting, officers immediately rendered first aid. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
In accordance with our standing policy, the ACCPD has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who have agreed to handle the investigation of the officers involved shooting.
